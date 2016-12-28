BRIEF-Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing
* Hound Labs Inc files to say it raised $8.1 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2saZ6UG)
SEOUL Dec 29 South Korea's factory output jumped by a seasonally adjusted 3.4 percent in November from a month earlier, government data showed on Thursday, far better than a 1.3 percent fall in October revised up from a 1.7 percent drop reported earlier.
November's reading was the strongest since a 3.7 percent gain seen in September 2009.
From a year earlier, output rose 4.8 percent in November, also rebounding from a 1.3 percent decline in the previous month.
A Reuters poll projected output to have risen 1.0 percent in monthly terms and 2.2 percent on-year.
Service sector output rose 0.1 percent in November in seasonally adjusted terms on-month, improving from a revised 0.3 percent fall in October.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)
NEW YORK, May 30 A U.S. rate hike is probably coming soon though the Federal Reserve may want to delay if inflation remains soft, an influential Fed governor said on Tuesday, adding she also backs shrinking the bond portfolio "before too long."