SEJONG Nov 10 South Korea's vice finance
minister said on Thursday the government will prepare its 2017
economic policies well in advance to ensure any financial market
uncertainty stemming from Donald Trump's election to U.S.
president doesn't undermine South Korea's growth.
"Going into the fourth quarter, there are grave concerns
about how the uncertainties at home and abroad (would affect
growth)," Choi Sang-mok told reporters, referring to a spike in
financial market volatility seen since Wednesday.
"We will prepare next year's economic policy plans well in
advance, while trying our best to achieve the 2.8 percent
(growth target) and plans to add 300,000 jobs (this year)."
In a news briefing held in Sejong, south of Seoul, Choi
emphasized that South Korea would look for business
opportunities stemming from Trump's policies, and said it would
continue to monitor financial markets.
