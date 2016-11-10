SEJONG Nov 10 South Korea's vice finance minister said on Thursday the government will prepare its 2017 economic policies well in advance to ensure any financial market uncertainty stemming from Donald Trump's election to U.S. president doesn't undermine South Korea's growth.

"Going into the fourth quarter, there are grave concerns about how the uncertainties at home and abroad (would affect growth)," Choi Sang-mok told reporters, referring to a spike in financial market volatility seen since Wednesday.

"We will prepare next year's economic policy plans well in advance, while trying our best to achieve the 2.8 percent (growth target) and plans to add 300,000 jobs (this year)."

In a news briefing held in Sejong, south of Seoul, Choi emphasized that South Korea would look for business opportunities stemming from Trump's policies, and said it would continue to monitor financial markets.

