* Decision on supplementary budget to be made by end-June
* MERS has had negative effect on economy -finmin
* Additional budget, if decided, should be large -finmin
By Christine Kim
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea is considering
issuing a supplementary budget to bolster a flagging economy,
its finance minister said on Monday, as the spread of Middle
East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) has subdued domestic demand at
a time when exports are struggling.
The government could wait until the end of June before
deciding whether the economy needs extra stimulus. The finance
ministry releases its policy strategy at the end of this month
for the second half of the year, as well as its biannual
economic forecasts.
"I agree with your comments that if a supplementary budget
is to be made, it should be of a substantial size," said Finance
Minister Choi Kyung-hwan to lawmakers in parliament.
"Right now there is a lot of liquidity in the markets...if
we decide to have an additional budget the negative effects from
procuring the funds shouldn't be large."
The export-reliant economy has struggled for momentum in
recent quarters in the wake of a collapse in shipments and
sluggish domestic demand.
Many South Koreans have been avoiding crowds in recent
weeks for fear of catching MERS, which has killed 16 people in
the country so far. South Korea reported five new cases of MERS
early on Monday, taking the total to 150.
"Although the overall effect from MERS on the economy is
limited for now, there are concerns downside risks to growth
will expand should the outbreak persist long-term," the finance
ministry said in a statement earlier in the day.
"We will maintain expansionary macroeconomic policy until
the recovery gains footing in earnest."
Choi added the current situation does not yet meet the legal
requirements for a supplementary budget and more time would be
needed to observe the economic impact from the virus outbreak.
"Even if the effects from MERS are cut short, there is no
doubt that some parts of the economy have been hit," Choi said.
As the respiratory virus spread rapidly, lawmakers including
ruling Saenuri Party chairman Kim Moo-sung have called on the
government to draw up an additional budget to limit the economic
damage wrought by MERS.
"Now is the time for the government to actively respond to
the demands of the people as fiscal policy is desperately needed
to minimise the economic impact of MERS, as well as to boost
public safety," said Kim in a party meeting.
Last week, the Bank of Korea cut its key policy rate to a
record low 1.50 percent, citing growing risks to demand from
MERS as a major reason for the fourth easing since August.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)