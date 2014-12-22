By Christine Kim
| SEJONG, SOUTH KOREA
SEJONG, SOUTH KOREA Dec 22 South Korea cut its
bullish growth forecasts for both this year and next, but does
see conditions perking up in 2015 as government stimulus
measures and falling crude oil prices animate domestic
consumption.
The Ministry of Strategy and Finance forecast on Monday the
economy will grow by 3.4 percent this year, down from 3.7
percent projected in July, with private investment and
sentiment turning out weaker than the government had expected.
It also downgraded its 2015 growth forecast to 3.8 percent
from 4.0 percent.
Lee Chan-woo, director-general at the ministry, said
sentiment among businesses and households had been weakened by
uncertainties over future economic conditions, pulling down the
previous forecasts.
"Third-quarter growth was mainly propped up by government
stimulus measures," Lee told a briefing, referring to a raft of
legal revisions and new policies launched under Finance Minister
Choi Kyung-hwan, dubbed "Choinomics".
"On top of this, the recovery in the private sector was
worse than expected in October and November."
Expecting things to improve next year, the finance ministry
sees domestic consumption rising 3.0 percent on an annual basis,
which would be the fastest since the 3.7 percent growth seen in
second-quarter 2011.
Spending at home is expected to get a fillip from falling
oil prices, a boost in welfare payments, and government plans to
increase household income.
The government calculates consumption will swell inflation
to 2.0 percent next year, from 1.3 percent this year.
Inflation has remained low for the past year in South Korea
on low commodity and agricultural product prices, leading to
worries about the economy falling into deflation, although the
ministry is confident that the economy will improve enough to
restore price growth.
In a bid to funnel wealth to households, the National
Pension Service (NPS) as well as other state-run funds plan to
increase their influence as major shareholders to extract
bigger dividends from local companies, the ministry said.
The scheme comes as the country aims to tax companies that
don't plan on spending excess cash on wages, investments or
dividends. NPS manages 450 trillion won in assets and is the
world's fourth-biggest pension fund.
As for risks as the country enters a new year, the finance
ministry pointed to snowballing household debt, falling
competitiveness at major manufacturers, and heightened
volatility in financial markets.
