SEOUL, March 20 South Korea will increase budget
spending in the first half of the year to spur demand as its
economic recovery remains weak and investment sluggish, the
finance ministry said on Friday.
The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a statement
that there have been some signs of improvement in hiring and in
asset markets, but this recovery has not spread to consumption
or investment.
"All the ministers should work to make sure that factors
like lowered interest rates, low oil prices and the exchange
rate can help the economy," said Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan in his opening remarks at a meeting with government
officials in Seoul.
The decision to increase spending and Choi's comments come
just a week after the Bank of Korea lowered interest rates to a
record-low 1.75 percent as economic indicators early in the year
reflected poor growth.
In order to boost public demand, spending by end-June will
be boosted by 3 trillion won ($2.68 billion), with 2 trillion
coming from the annual budget and the remainder coming from
funds left over from a spending project launched last year to
spur economic activity, the ministry said.
South Korean public agencies will increase their investment
by 1.4 trillion won before the year ends.
The spending would be taken from surpluses created by low
oil prices and the sale of a plot of land in Seoul's high-end
Gangnam District from state-run Korea Electric Power (KEPCO)
to Hyundai Motor Group last year.
The government will also announce new plans in April to prop
up private investment, largely through reforming existing
investment policies.
($1 = 1,120.2000 won)
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)