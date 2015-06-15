SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's finance ministry will keep its macroeconomic policies expansionary until the economic recovery firms, it said on Monday, as growth faces risks from the ongoing spread of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

"Although the overall effect from MERS on the economy is limited for now, there are concerns downside risks to growth will expand should the outbreak persist long-term," the finance ministry said in a statement prepared for South Korea's parliament.

"We will maintain expansionary macroeconomic policy until the recovery gains footing in earnest."

South Korea reported five new cases of MERS early on Monday, taking the total to 150. One more patient infected with the virus had died, the 16th fatality from the outbreak. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)