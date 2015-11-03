SEOUL Nov 3 South Korea's central bank promised
to keep its monetary policy easy in a report released on
Tuesday, but stopped short of signalling additional interest
rate cuts as it keeps wary of household debt levels and external
risks.
"We plan to keep our monetary policy accommodative as the
ongoing recovery is steady and as inflation is expected to
remain low," the Bank of Korea's twice-yearly report on monetary
policy said.
At the same time, the central bank stressed it would act
with other authorities to rein in household debt should that
pose risks to financial stability, while closely monitoring
external risks such as changes in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
policy and economic sluggishness in China.
The BOK has lowered interest rates four times between August
2014 and June, taking the base rate to a record low 1.50
percent.
The central bank said the cuts in March and June had
"effectively" influenced real borrowing rates by bringing them
down.
"Our market interest rates may rise after the Fed hikes
interest rates, regardless of our monetary policy. However, they
will probably rise at a limited pace as we plan to keep rates
accommodative enough to support economic growth," said Yoon
Myun-shik, a deputy governor at the Bank of Korea, at a briefing
on Tuesday's report.
The report added that South Korea does not face a high
chance of capital flight en masse even if interest rates are
hiked in the U.S.
Although South Korea saw outflows during the third quarter
due to jitters sparked by China, stocks and bonds saw modest
inflows in October, Yoon said.
The BOK stated that its response mechanisms against sudden
outflows have strengthened "considerably" compared to the past.
South Korea's country's economic fundamentals are more stable
than those of other emerging economies, it added, citing its
massive foreign exchange reserves.
"However, this does not mean that we are complacent," Yoon
said. "Rather, we are continuing efforts to keep our economy
strong as weakness in other emerging economies after the Fed
rate hike may become contagious."
The BOK also said offshore interest in assets denominated in
the Korean won has increased but added it will keep monitoring
international financial markets in case of sudden changes.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Richard Borsuk)