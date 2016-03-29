SEOUL, March 29 Campaigning for a parliamentary election next month, South Korea's ruling party said on Tuesday it would ask the central bank to employ more aggressive policies to lift economic growth.

The Saenuri Party said it would ask the Bank of Korea to consider injecting cash to spur corporate restructuring and ease mortgage repayments for homeowners.

"Having reached the limits lowering interest rates, central banks in the advanced countries turned toward quantitative easing policies, printing money and supplying it to those in need," the party said in a statement setting out its policy pledges for the April 13 poll.

It said the Bank of Korea could provide support by underwriting Korea Development Bank bonds to help it finance corporate restructuring, and by underwriting lenders' mortgage-backed securities.

The Saenuri Party currently controls half the seats in the single-chamber parliament.

The Bank of Korea's policy interest rate stands at a record low of 1.50 percent, but has been unchanged since June 2015.

The central bank has expanded cheap-lending programmes mostly to support smaller enterprises. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)