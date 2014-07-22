SEOUL, July 22 South Korea's President Park
Geun-hye told her cabinet members on Tuesday the country's most
urgent task is to recover economic vitality and urged them to
focus on job creation and normalising the housing market.
"We cannot create a situation where we will lose the next
10, 20 years," said Park in a regular cabinet meeting at the
Blue House.
The comments come before the finance ministry's release of
its revised forecasts and policy measures to boost the economy
on Thursday.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Christine Kim; Editing by Kim
Coghill)