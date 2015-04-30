SEOUL, April 30 Investors have been scaling back their bets that South Korea's central bank will cut interest rates again as inflation and overall growth in Asia's fourth-largest economy are seen at or past the worst.

The Bank of Korea surprisingly cut the policy interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 1.75 percent in March and for some time the market had priced in high chances for another cut soon. The central bank kept the rate unchanged in April and will next meet on May 15.

But the market's view is changing. The spread of 1-year interest rate swaps over 3-month certificates of deposit has narrowed to minus-6 basis points - the smallest this year - from more than 21 basis points early this year, showing investors see lower chances of another rate cut.

Yields on benchmark 10-year treasury bonds have risen for the past eight sessions - the longest run in 4-1/2 years - while widening its spread over 1-year bonds to the biggest this year.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters this week forecast South Korea's annual inflation for April would remain at March's 16-year low of 0.4 percent. However, global oil prices are recovering and so are domestic prices.

The average price per litre of standard unleaded gasoline at gas stations across South Korea rose to 1,507.7 won ($1) in March from 1,439.1 won in February, ending a year-long slide, data from the government-run Korea National Oil Corp shows. The price was hovering around 1,509 won this week.

The break-even rate on the inflation-linked, 10-year treasury bonds - investors' measure of future inflation - kept rising after hitting a record-matching low of 39.7 basis points on April 17 to 68.5 basis points now.

Policymakers are also becoming more optimistic. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said he sees signs of improvement and the presidential Blue House cited recovering real estate markets as evidence of an improving economy.

A top local mortgage lender said on Thursday its nationwide housing price index rose 0.49 percent this month from March - the 20th consecutive monthly increase - bringing its annual growth to a near 3-year high of 2.62 percent.

NH Investment and Securities, a leading local brokerage, recommends its clients reduce the duration for bonds as it now sees rates likely staying on hold for the rest of the year.

"We had called for a cut in May or June but are now revising our forecast to no rate change," said NH fixed-income strategy Peter Park said in a research note.

($1 = 1,071.8700 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)