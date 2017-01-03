SEOUL Jan 4 South Korea's finance minister said
on Wednesday it was time for government spending to be more
actively deployed to boost growth as domestic demand and
construction investment wane this year.
"It's time fiscal policy plays a more active role," Yoo
Il-ho said in a meeting with other ministers in Seoul.
"Major private institutions are projecting low growth in the
first half and high growth in the second, while recovery
momentum is likely to weaken due to sluggish recovery in private
consumption and construction investment."
The governor of South Korea's central bank said late last
year the government's planned spending of less than 400.5
trillion won ($332.09 billion) budget for 2017 was low compared
to projected state income.
($1 = 1,206.0100 won)
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)