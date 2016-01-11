SEOUL Jan 11 South Korea's finance
minister-nominee Yoo Il-ho said on Monday he will respond to
possible economic risks in the first quarter of this year in an
aggressive manner via a flexible and expansionary policy stance.
"My utmost efforts will be made for the economic recovery to
go on through aggressive efforts, including early spending of
government funds to respond to possible economic risks in the
first quarter," said Yoo in a speech to lawmakers at parliament.
Yoo will be answering questions from lawmakers on Monday
regarding future policy but he does not require their approval
to become finance minister.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)