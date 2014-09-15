SEOUL, Sept 15 South Korea's finance minister and central bank governor attended a meeting of economic and policy chiefs at the presidential office on Sunday, officials said on Monday.

Finance Ministry spokesman An Il-hwan confirmed that the finance minister, Choi Kyung-hwan, attended the meeting and said participants were briefed by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) on the state of corporate restructuring.

Participants included the chief presidential economic policy aide and the heads of the FSC and the Financial Supervisory Service, he added.

A central bank spokesman confirmed that Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol also attended.

An and Bank of Korea spokesman Park Sung-joon said they had no further details of the meeting, but domestic news agency Yonhap said participants also exchanged views on a broad range of economic affairs.

It was Governor Lee's first confirmed attendance at such a meeting at the presidential office since he started work as the central bank chief in April.

In South Korea, the central bank's independence from the government in operating its interest rate policy has been a sensitive issue as its policy changes have often followed explicit demands for changes from the government.

The Bank of Korea cut the policy interest rate in August for the first time in 15 months after repeated comments by Finance Minister Choi calling for strong stimulus support to revive the sluggish domestic demand in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea held its policy steady at the subsequent meeting on Sept. 12 and provided no clear signal on future policy direction, but some analysts expect it to lower the policy rate again as early as next month. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)