SEOUL Nov 17 South Korea's stocks and bond markets saw modest foreign net inflows in October, snapping four straight months of outflows from both asset classes, official data showed on Tuesday.

Foreign investors bought a net 584 billion won ($498.86 million) worth of South Korean stocks during October while boosting their holdings of local bonds by a net 110 billion won, the Financial Supervisory Service data showed.

In the local bond market, foreign investors were net-buyers of 3.47 trillion won worth of bonds but repayment of foreign-owned bonds at their maturity amounted to 3.36 trillion won.

The combined net inflow of 694 billion won in October follows four consecutive months of outflows from the two asset classes, which amounted to a total of 12.7 trillion won, the data showed.

As of the end of October, foreign investors held 29.3 percent of the value of local stocks and 6.6 percent of bonds, the data showed. ($1 = 1,170.6700 won) (Reporting by Yeonsoo Kwak; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Sam Holmes)