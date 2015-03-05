SEOUL, March 5 Foreign investors turned net
buyers of South Korean stocks in February, reversing the
previous two months' selloffs, Financial Supervisory Service
data showed on Thursday.
Foreign investors were also net buyers of local bonds in the
past two months.
A net 573 billion won ($521 million) worth of local stocks
was bought by foreign investors in February, compared with net
selling worth 949 billion won in January and 1.93 trillion won
in December.
On the local bond market, foreign investors boosted their
holdings by a net 642 billion won in February after lifting them
by a net 55 billion won in January. Foreigners had cut their
holdings of local bonds by a net 117 billion won in December.
Chinese investors boosted their investment in South Korean
domestic bonds by a net 398 billion won in February, topping the
list and followed by French investors who raised their
investment in local bonds by a net 92 billion won.
As of the end of February, foreign investors held 101.06
trillion won of South Korean domestic bonds, representing 6.8
percent of the total amount on issue, a ratio unchanged from the
end of January.
($1 = 1,100.0000 won)
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)