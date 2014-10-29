* Low growth, low inflation, weak yen are risks to economy
* President Park says "golden time" to rebuild economy
* Park wants speedier handling of law bills
By Ju-min Park and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Oct 29 South Korean President Park
Geun-hye warned the economy is at risk of falling into long-term
stagnation and urged for speedier handling of economic law bills
in parliament.
Low growth, low inflation and a weak Japanese yen,
along with a fast-ageing population, were key economic risks,
Park said in a televised speech in parliament, noting that the
country was at a crossroads between growth and stagnation.
Park's remarks come as indicators underline worsening
consumer confidence and weak global demand. Finance Minister
Choi Kyung-hwan has held a similarly bleak assessment of the
economy since introducing a series of stimulus measures in July.
"We are at the crossroads between achieving another leap
forward and falling into a stagnation, and this is the golden
time to rebuild the economy," Park said, while the government
submitted next year's budget bill to parliament.
Asia's fourth-largest economy will probably pick up to grow
around 3.5 percent this year from 3.0 percent in 2013, Park
said, but she added the economy was still in crisis as the
outlook remained uncertain both locally and globally.
The won pared losses while bond futures rose as
Park's renewed warning of long-term stagnation reinforced the
market's view the central bank could loosen monetary policy.
RATE CUT CHANCES RISE
The government is seeking parliamentary approval for next
year's budget bill, including plans to increase fiscal spending
by 5.7 percent to 376.0 trillion won ($359.4 billion) from this
year - a bigger increase in spending than previously projected.
The country's fiscal year starts on Jan. 1 and parliament is
due to finalise the budget plans by Dec. 2, although it has
frequently missed the deadline.
The Bank of Korea was seen under pressure to cut rates, the
fourth time it would do so since the middle of last year.
"On the surface, I think her comments were mainly aimed at
arousing public pressure over the main parties to finalise next
year's budget bill in time, but these remarks helped reinforce
expectations among traders for a fresh rate cut," said Park
Sang-hyun, chief economist at HI Investment and Securities.
The Bank of Korea cut its benchmark interest rate
by a total of 75 basis points in three steps since
May last year and traders were almost equally split over the
likelihood of another rate cut, Park of HI said.
The won was trading at 1,047.6 per dollar at 0351 GMT, off a
session high of 1,045.6. December futures on three-year treasury
bonds were up 0.02 points at 107.88.
President Park reiterated her commitment to transforming the
economy into a more balanced one between manufacturing and
service sectors and between exports and domestic operations.
South Korea's economy is heavily influenced by a few big
manufacturing-based business conglomerates, such as Samsung
Electronics and Hyundai Motor, and Park
has pledged to change the structure.
But her government has not taken any bold steps toward
weakening the power of the conglomerates, known as chaebol, but
is instead trying to encourage the creation of smaller companies
and expand financial support for smaller enterprises.
Government data shows the combined annual sales of the
country's top five chaebol amounted to 831 trillion won in 2013,
equivalent to 58 percent of the country's annual gross domestic
product - up from 40 percent in 2004.
($1 = 1,046.3000 Korean won)
(Editing by Michael Perry and Jacqueline Wong)