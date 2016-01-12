A man shops at a specialty footwear shop at the Myeongdong shopping district in central Seoul in this file photo dated March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's import prices in won terms fell at their slowest pace in 13 months as the currency weakened against the dollar, while falls in oil prices eased slightly, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Import prices in won terms fell 11.9 percent in December from a year ago, the Bank of Korea said, extending their longest downturn on record, and compared to a 15.6 percent drop in November.

December's fall in import prices was the slowest since November 2014.

A central bank official attributed December's decline to the won weakening more last month compared to a year ago than in November.

In December last year, the currency dropped 6.1 percent versus the greenback, whereas in November it fell 5.2 percent, resulting in higher import prices for some products.

Oil prices were also a factor in slowing the fall in import prices as Dubai crude dropped 42 percent in December on-year compared to a 46 percent slide in November, the official said.

The monthly import price data is seen as one of the gauges for inflation. The consumer price index rose 1.3 percent in December from a year earlier, a 16-month high, but averaged just 0.7 percent for the whole year.

The same data showed export prices, also in won terms, fell 6.0 percent in December in annual terms while they slipped 8.6 percent in November.

For all of 2015, import prices dropped 15.3 percent from the previous year, while export prices posted a 5.2 percent decline.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)