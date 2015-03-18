SEOUL, March 19 South Korea's producer prices
fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in February, showing the same rate
of fall seen in revised figures for January, central bank data
showed on Thursday, as oil prices continued to drag down prices.
Manufactured goods led the drop as they fell 6.5 percent in
February from a year earlier. Among the manufactured goods, coal
and oil products plummeted by 35.4 percent on an annual basis in
February, the Bank of Korea data showed.
The producer price index showed a month-on-month rise of
0.1 percent in February, compared to a 1.2 percent decline in
January. It was the first monthly increase since July last year.
Percentage changes in South Korea's producer price index,
released by the Bank of Korea (not seasonally adjusted):
FEB *JAN FEB *JAN
(MTH/MTH) (Y/Y)
Producer price index (PPI) 0.1 -1.2 -3.6 -3.6
MAJOR CATEGORIES:
Agricultural, fisheries, 4.3 -1.3 1.7 -1.6
forestry goods
Industrial goods -0.1 -2.0 -6.5 -6.3
Electricity, tap water, gas 0.0 -2.4 -2.6 -2.7
Services 0.1 0.3 1.4 1.4
* Revised
NOTE: Industrial goods, which include petrochemicals,
textiles and electronics, have a 56.65 percent weighting in the
overall index, compared with 33.49 percent for service fees and
3.23 percent for farm and fisheries products. Electricity, tap
water and gas have a 6.40 percent weighting.
