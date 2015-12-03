SEOUL Dec 3 South Korea's top government research institute warned on Thursday that this year's surge in new home starts could lead to a massive oversupply in three years, worsening the financial profiles of both builders and households.

The Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a report that this year's new home starts were expected to amount to 700,000 units, up sharply from 507,666 in 2014 or the annual average of about 460,000 for the decade to 2012.

This also far exceeds South Korea's underlying annual home demand estimated at about 350,000, indicating there could be a severe supply glut when the homes are completed three years later.

In South Korea, apartment flats are sold when construction starts on them and developers usually arrange borrowing for their customers. This means lenders sometimes skip thorough screening of individual borrowers' credit records.

Growing household debt is the weakest link in Asia's fourth-largest economy as the country's household debt stands at nearly 1.7 times the annual disposable income, among the heaviest for high-income countries. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Sam Holmes)