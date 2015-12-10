SEOUL South Korea's central bank held its policy interest rate steady at a record low for a sixth straight month on Thursday, as expected, just a few days before the U.S. Federal Reserve decides whether to implement a much-anticipated policy tightening.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Markets were more influenced by offshore factors, with the won KRW= down half a percent at 1,173.2 to the dollar while December futures on three-year treasury bonds KTBc1 ticked 0.03 basis points lower at 109.30 as of 0107 GMT.

"Domestic demand has started to recover and GDP growth has bounced back, reducing the pressure for the BOK to cut rates. Markets no longer look for additional easing, as evidenced by the rise in front-end KRW swap rates," DBS Bank economists said in a note after the decision.

DBS expects no change in rates through 2016.

All 31 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision said the Bank of Korea would leave rates untouched on Thursday and a majority said the BOK would be unlikely to change them for a prolonged period of time.

The Bank of Korea has said that even if the Fed raises interest rates, South Korea's stockpile of foreign reserves and its huge current account surplus will shield the economy from immediate shocks.

However, policymakers have been wary of possible risks that may emerge from vulnerable economies after any Fed rate hike is implemented.

Governor Lee has proven hesitant to cut rates further as household debt continues to snowball, while headline inflation has been inching up in the past few months.

A state-run think tank said on Wednesday the central bank should maintain its current accommodative stance and barely revised down its growth forecast for next year.

(Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)