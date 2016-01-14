A man gets on a bicycle in front of the Bank of Korea in Seoul August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged for a seventh straight month on Thursday, in line with expectations, as it observes the recent market turmoil sparked by China as well as the effects of the U.S. December rate hike.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate KROCRT=ECI steady at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Of 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the decision, 29 projected the Bank of Korea would leave the base rate unchanged on Thursday while a majority of those polled saw the central bank leaving rates unchanged for a prolonged period of time.

(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Sam Holmes)