* Base rate kept at 2.25 pct (Reuters poll: 2.25 pct)
* Bonds rally, won falls on views for further easing
* Economy improving, but finance minister unconvinced
* Bank of Korea's Lee declines to comment on pressurece from
govt
(Updates throughout after news conference)
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Sept 12 The Bank of Korea held rates
steady on Friday after easing policy last month, but a
still-fragile economic recovery and a dissenting board member's
call for a further easing boosted expectations for another cut,
possibly as soon as next month.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol said the central bank concurred with
government's view of an economy struggling to find its feet,
prompting traders to sharpen expectations for more monetary help
this year.
"The governor said he agreed to the government assessing
that domestic demand remains weak, and I think this supports the
view for an additional easing," said Young Sun Kwon, economist
at Nomura in Hong Kong.
The Bank of Korea's rate cut last month was widely seen to
have been influenced by the pro-growth finance minister, who in
July kicked-off an $11-billion-plus stimulus drive after growth
in Asia's fourth-largest economy slowed to its weakest in more
than a year in the second quarter.
The bank's seven-member monetary policy committee left its
base rate unchanged at 2.25 percent after a 25
basis-point cut in August. An unidentified member voted to cut
the rate again, Lee said, without elaborating.
A dissenting vote in favour of changing rates is often a
leading indicator for South Korean monetary policy.
Treasury bond futures <0#KTB:> rallied and the won
extended losses, with traders taking Lee's cautious stance and
the voting result as keeping chances high for the committee to
cut the policy rate again as early as next month.
Nomura changed its forecast for the next rate move in South
Korea just two days before Friday's meeting, to a cut in October
from a hike in 2015.
After Friday's policy statement, ANZ revised its outlook
that rates would stay on hold and now expects a rate cut by
year-end. Barclays said it now expects a rate cut in October.
"We see domestic demand as recovering but the pace is weak,
and there's no difference of opinion (with the government)," Lee
told reporters, and declined to answer questions on the finance
minister's remarks on central bank policy.
TOUGH-TALKING FINANCE MINISTER
September futures on three-year treasury bonds shot
up 0.25 points to 107.36, while the won fell as much as 0.5
percent against dollar before recovering. The stock market's
benchmark KOSPI rose 0.4 percent.
All 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters correctly forecast
Friday's move to leave rates unchanged. Most analysts who gave
views on the future policy direction predicted a hike as the
next move, but a significant minority saw another cut this year.
The Bank of Korea trimmed the policy rate by 25 basis points
in August for the first time since May last year, a move widely
seen as giving in to pressure from the government, which called
for coordinated stimulus efforts by authorities.
Recent data have shown signs of some improvement in domestic
demand thanks to Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan's aggressive
stimulus drive, but the won's rapid rise could hamper an
already disappointing recovery in exports.
The won is currently some 5 percent higher against the
dollar from a year ago, up 8 percent against the euro and 13
percent on the yen.
Some of Choi's remarks, such as one calling on authorities
to keep the financial policy stance supportive of economic
growth, were widely perceived among traders to be directed
toward the central bank, which sets interest rates.
The Bank of Korea is due to unveil revised economic and
inflation forecasts on Oct. 15. In its previous revision in
July, the central bank cut this year's growth forecast to 3.8
percent from the previous 4.0 percent.
Nomura's Kwon, who has experience working at the Bank of
Korea, said the central bank would most likely slash this year's
growth projection again in October. Kwon cut his forecast to 3.5
percent from 3.8 percent.
Data released over the past few days showed money supply
growth accelerating, retail sales rising fast, consumer credit
up sharply and housing prices increasing. But Choi sees the
economy as remaining shaky.
Also giving credence to the dovish-rate camp is an inflation
rate well under the central bank's 2.5-3.5 percent target range
and, perhaps most importantly, overt government pressure.
The Bank of Korea is guaranteed by law to set interest rates
independently from other government agencies but some of its
past policy rate cuts, including one in May last year, have been
made after the government ramped up pressure to spur growth.
"(Governor Lee) holds the gavel at the meeting, but the
finance ministry also has their hands wet. There were some
comments today that really can't rule out a possible cut in
October or November entirely," said Kong Dong-rak, fixed-income
analyst at Hanwha Securities.
(Editing by Tony Munroe & Shri Navaratnam)