SEJONG, South Korea Oct 16 South Korea's
economy is not weak enough to need near-zero interest rates, and
is in better condition than during the 2008-2009 global
financial crisis, the finance minister said on Thursday.
Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan's comments were made in
response to lawmakers's questions during a parliamentary audit
in the ministry's headquarters in Sejong.
Choi declined to answer questions regarding his opinion on
the appropriate level of interest rates for South Korea and
whether the economy needed additional additional rate cuts.
The comments came just a day after the Bank of Korea slashed
its monetary policy rate to 2.0 percent for a second time in
three months. Both moves were widely perceived to have been
influenced by the government to align policy.
