* Growth to be faster in 2015 than in 2014: Gov Lee
* Growth forecast cut mostly due to weak Q4 2014: Lee
* Low inflation due to oil, good for economy: Lee
* Bond futures plunge after Lee's remarks
(Adds finance minister, updates markets)
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Jan 15 South Korea's central bank held
monetary policy steady and sharply cut this year's economic
growth and inflation forecasts, but its firm conviction in a
sustained recovery torpedoed the prospects of an imminent cut in
interest rates.
Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol spent much of a 1-hour
news conference after the decision promoting a view that
currently low inflation was largely due to plunging oil prices;
did not imply imminent deflation, and did not demand cutting
already record-low rates.
That said, the BOK trimmed this year's economic growth and
inflation forecasts by a half of a percentage point each,
attributing most of the downgrade to surprisingly low growth in
the final quarter of 2014, seen at 0.4 percent on a sequential
basis from an expected 1.0 percent.
"If things go at this rate, we will see growth this year
improve from the last," Governor Lee told reporters on Thursday,
adding that average quarterly growth this year would pick up to
around 1.0 percent from 0.7 percent in 2014.
Fiscal spending shrank unusually sharply in the
October-December period due to sluggish tax revenue, Lee said.
The BOK's monetary policy committee left its base rate
unchanged at 2.00 percent in a unanimous vote, a
third consecutive month without policy change and in line with
market expectations.
"The fact that it was a unanimous decision and the
governor's remarks as a whole indicate that chances are now slim
for a rate cut soon," said a currency dealer at a local bank who
declined to be identified.
Later, Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan refused to lower his
ministry's growth target set far above the central bank's new
forecast, telling reporters that the government would do its
best to achieve it.
Twenty-seven out of the 34 analysts surveyed by Reuters had
forecast the Bank of Korea would hold the rate steady on
Thursday, with the other seven predicting a cut. Still, a
majority saw a cut over the next five months.
Some analysts, including Kong Dong-rak of Hanwha Securities,
maintained their view that the Bank of Korea would have to cut
the policy interest rate in the near future.
"We see a rate cut in the first quarter - next month at the
soonest," Kong said.
Bond prices tumbled as Lee's strong views on the economy
undermined the case for an imminent policy easing. The 1-year
treasury bond yield rose 4.3 basis points to 1.999
percent, the biggest daily gain since Nov. 11, 2013.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew by a seasonally adjusted
0.9 percent in the third quarter of 2014 from the previous three
months. South Korean policymakers say quarterly growth of around
1 percent was in line with the economy's fundamentals.
