* Base rate kept at 1.50 pct (Reuters poll 1.50 pct)
* Bank of Korea slightly cuts 2015, 2016 growth views
* Governor Lee says growth downgrade due to weak Q2
* Bond futures rise as rate cut view persists
(Updates throughout after news conference)
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Oct 15 South Korea's central bank left
its key interest rate at a record low on Thursday, offering a
cautiously optimistic view of the economy as it looks forward
to recovering domestic demand but heightened global uncertainty.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee unanimously
kept its base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent even
as the central bank trimmed economic growth forecasts by 0.1
percentage point each for this year and next year.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol told reporters the local economy would
maintain a gradual recovery as solid domestic demand and
resilient advanced economies would offset weakness in the
emerging countries and commodity producers.
Bond futures <0#KTB:> prices ticked up as U.S. bond prices
rose and Lee's remarks failed to persuade investors to abandon
their expectations of another interest rate cut soon.
The won rose due to the dollar's broad decline
globally.
"Governor Lee sounded like his views have not changed at all
compared to September and appeared to have quite a neutral
stance," said Stephen Lee, economist at Samsung Securities.
Fourteen out of the 29 analysts surveyed by Reuters before
Thursday's meeing forecast the Bank of Korea would cut the
policy rate to a fresh record low between October and late 2016,
which would be an eighth cut since the current easing cycle
started in 2012.
The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea's gross domestic
product to grow by 2.7 percent this year and 3.2 percent next
year, compared with 2.8 percent and 3.3 percent forecast in
July.
Governor Lee said the downgrade was caused by weak growth in
the April-June quarter, when consumption was hit hard by an
outbreak of the deadly MERS virus.
Asked if an anticipated U.S. interest rate increase would
discourage the Bank of Korea from cutting its rate, Governor Lee
declined to answer outright but noted U.S. monetary policy was
one of many factors the Bank of Korea watches.
The Bank of Korea's revised economic growth forecast matched
the latest projection from the International Monetary Fund but
came slightly above the market's views, which are centering
around 2.5 percent and go as low as 2.0 percent.
South Korea's economy grew 3.3 percent in 2014.
Those expecting no further rate cut cite heavy and growing
household debt, a likely rebound in inflation, and a risk of
capital outflow as the main deciding factors.
(Additional reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)