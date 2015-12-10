* BOK holds base rate at 1.50 pct (Reuters poll 1.50 pct)
* Rate frozen ahead of Fed meeting next week
* BOK gov Lee: oil prices, global sluggishness are risks
* Inflation target band to be announced next week
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Dec 10 South Korea's central bank held
its main interest rate steady at a record low on Thursday as
expected, just days before the U.S. Federal Reserve decides
whether to pull the trigger on a much-anticipated policy
tightening.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 1.50 percent for a sixth straight
month, as all 31 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll had
expected.
Governor Lee Ju-yeol declined to publicly take a view on
domestic interest rates at a scheduled news conference, and
instead focused on downside risks facing the economy, among them
falling oil prices and overall global sluggishness - offering no
major change from previous statements.
"There was nothing surprising from Lee's press conference.
He didn't mention anything about lower rates, and his comments
were viewed as neutral," said Kathleen Oh, economist at Standard
Chartered Bank in Seoul.
Oh forecast that rates would be kept on hold through 2017.
"I think Lee was just cementing his previous stance ahead of the
Fed," she said.
A slim majority in the same Reuters poll saw no change in
South Korea's policy interest rates for an extended period of
time, while just over a third saw a rate cut early next year.
The Bank of Korea has said that even if the Fed raises
interest rates next week, South Korea's vast foreign reserves
and current account surplus will shield the economy from
immediate shocks.
Policymakers are wary, however, of possible risks that may
emerge from vulnerable economies after any Fed rate hike is
implemented. Lee said on Thursday the BOK will watch warily for
any possible ripples from emerging economies after the Fed rate
hike.
Governor Lee has proven hesitant to cut rates further as
household debt continues to snowball, while headline inflation
is expected to continue rising albeit at a very slow pace,
according to the central bank.
"Household debt has been rising quickly, and ever since
regulations were eased, borrowing has been outpacing wage
growth. There is a need to quickly implement measures to rein in
household debt," Lee said.
The governor added that new measures to slow growth in
borrowing, developed jointly by other government agencies, would
be announced soon.
Meanwhile, the formation of the central bank's new
three-year inflation target band is in the final stages, Lee
said, and will be announced next week.
The current inflation target band is 2.5 to 3.5 percent,
although actual headline inflation has stayed well below the
bottom band for nearly as long as the target has been in force.
