* BOK holds base rate at 1.50 pct (Reuters poll 1.50 pct)
* Majority see no rate change for months ahead
* Bond futures fall as Governor Lee sounds less dovish
By Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo
SEOUL, Jan 14 South Korea's central bank kept
monetary policy unchanged on Thursday, signalling it would stay
put for some time, but then went on to cut this year's economic
growth forecast.
"I do not agree that the lowered GDP forecast warrants
monetary policy easing," Governor Lee Ju-yeol told a news
conference, disclosing his bank reduced its growth forecast to
3.0 percent from the 3.2 percent predicted three months ago.
Uncertainty over the Chinese economy and markets, global oil
prices and U.S. policy prospects all posed a risk to South
Korea's economy, Lee said, but savings from low oil prices and a
likely improvement in exports would provide a floor.
Governor Lee noted central bankers from emerging-market
economies had been in close contact, adding that they had held a
separate gathering on the sidelines of the Bank for
International Settlements meeting last week, possibly reflecting
concerns for global financial stability following the U.S. rate
hike and China's market gyrations.
Lee gave no details from the meeting.
The head of Mexico's central bank said on Tuesday that
emerging economies may need to resort to radical interventions
in financial markets, similar to the sweeping measures taken by
rich countries during the financial crisis, to cope with sharp
capital outflows.
The Bank of Korea's seven-member board kept the base rate
steady at record-low 1.50 percent in a unanimous
vote - a seventh consecutive month of no change in the policy
interest rate after two cuts last year.
Lee said last year's economic growth was estimated at 2.6
percent, compared to 2.7 percent predicted in its October 2015
forecasts, and actual 3.3 percent growth in 2014.
"I felt the governor's comments as a whole were neutral,"
said Yoon Yeo-sam, a fixed-income analyst at KDB Daewoo
Securities. "I still see room for policy easing later because
the inflation forecast was set at 1.4 percent."
The Bank of Korea revised its 2016 inflation forecast to 1.4
percent from the 1.7 percent set three months ago versus its
medium-term target of 2.0 percent.
Lee said the increased purchasing power of South Korean
consumers as a result of low oil prices would boost private
consumption this year and exports would also do better than last
year, citing an expected rise in global trade volume.
Bond futures prices fell and the won slightly cut
losses as Lee's comments at the news conference were much less
dovish than investors had expected, analysts said.
All but one of the 30 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll
before the decision had projected a steady policy rate.
A growing number of analysts now see the central bank taking
time and holding rates steady for the rest of the year to
monitor the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December rate
hike and additional policy moves that may follow.
