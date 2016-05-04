SEOUL May 4 South Korean banks requested the Bank of Korea consider lowering the reserve ratio in April as economic conditions have soured since the ratio was lifted in 2006, an official from the Korea Federation of Banks told Reuters on Wednesday.

The official, who had direct knowledge on the issue and asked not to be named, said the request was made to Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol on April 25 after a regular meeting of local banks at the federation headquarters in Seoul.

South Korean banks are currently required to have 7 percent of deposits in reserve after the ratio was raised from 5 percent in 2006.

The bank federation official said Lee had said the bank would consider it but no developments had been made after the request.

Meanwhile, a Bank of Korea official told Reuters the request to lower the reserve ratio should not be tied to the ongoing corporate structural reform of the shipping and shipbuilding industries which has raised concerns it could leave Korean banks in a credit crunch due to debt issues. (Reporting by Changho Lee and Taemin Chang; Writing by Christine Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)