(Updates with more Governor's comments)
SEOUL, April 13 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged for a 10th straight month on Thursday,
wary of geopolitical risks around North Korea and ahead of a
much-anticipated U.S. Treasury report on foreign currency
policy.
Following are key remarks from Bank of Korea Governor Lee
Ju-yeol's news conference, translated by Reuters:
RATE DECISION:
"The Monetary Policy Board of the Bank of Korea decided
today to leave the Base Rate unchanged at 1.25 percent for the
intermeeting period."
ECONOMY:
"Looking at the real economy, growth has expanded somewhat
even though consumption remained weak."
"Exports and facility investment are leading the economic
recovery."
"The prospects for economic recovery are bright short-term,
but there are plenty of uncertainties (ahead).
MONETARY POLICY:
"The need to cut interest rate has diminished compared with
before. But as there are geopolitical risks and other
uncertainties; we will keep (monetary policy) accommodative to
continue to support the economic recovery."
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)