SEOUL Oct 15 South Korea's central bank cut its
policy interest rate for the second time in three months on
Wednesday, in line with the market's expectations, aiming at
adding momentum to an economic recovery that is proving slow to
take off.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee cut its base
rate by 25 basis points to 2.00 percent, a media
official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due
to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT)
Of the 30 analysts polled by Reuters, 18 forecast the Bank
of Korea would cut its policy rate at Wednesday's meeting, while
the rest saw a hold.
Wednesday's move brought the monetary policy rate to the
lowest since the middle of 2010. The government has been widely
seen as pressuring the central bank to keep lowering rates to
boost the economy after Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan took
office in July.
