SEOUL Nov 13 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates steady on Thursday, in line with market
expectations, as it monitors the effects of its two rate cuts
this year as well as policy decisions in the United States and
Japan.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee kept its base
rate unchanged at 2.0 percent, that matches a
record low, a media official said without elaborating. Governor
Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:50 a.m.
(0250 GMT)
All 33 analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the central
bank would keep the 7-day repurchase rate on hold after cutting
it in October. For the central bank's next move, 14 analysts
predicted a rate cut, while 10 expected a hike.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)