SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged for a second straight month on
Thursday, as expected, while observing the effects from its two
rate cuts this year and watching external conditions.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 2.00 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All but one out of the 31 analysts surveyed in a Reuters
poll before the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would leave
the base rate unchanged on Thursday. Still, a majority of the
analysts predicted another rate cut early next year.
