SEOUL Jan 15 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged for a third straight month on Thursday,
in line with expectations, as it monitors the ongoing recovery
at home along with euro zone troubles and falling oil prices.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 2.00 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
Of 34 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll before the
decision, 27 projected the Bank of Korea would leave the base
rate unchanged on Thursday while around half of those who saw a
hold predicted a cut in the coming months.
