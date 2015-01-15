(Corrects 2015 forecast to 3.4 pct, not 3.5 pct in second
paragraph)
SEOUL Jan 15 The South Korean central bank's
board decision on Thursday to keep rates unchanged at 2.00
percent for a third straight month was unanimous, Governor Lee
Ju-yeol said at a news conference.
Lee revised the central bank's forecasts for this year's
growth to 3.4 percent, from 3.9 percent projected earlier.
The inflation forecast for this year was downgraded to 1.9
percent. The central bank previously forecast inflation this
year at 2.5 percent.
The growth and inflation forecasts were downgraded from the
central bank's previous projections made in
October.
