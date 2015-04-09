SEOUL, April 9 South Korea's central bank kept interest rates untouched on Thursday, as forecast, as the bank was widely expectedly to pause before easing again in a follow-up to its March rate cut.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 1.75 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Thirty-two out of 34 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the decision forecast the Bank of Korea would hold interest rates on Thursday: The bank is known to make successive moves only in times of economic crisis.

A majority of the analysts polled expected another rate cut beyond April, before year-end, the Reuters survey found. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)