SEOUL May 15 South Korea's central bank held
interest rates steady for a second consecutive month on Friday,
as expected, taking time out to asses the effect of past easings
on the local economy and global growth trends.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee held its base
rate steady at 1.75 percent, a media official said
without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
Thirty out of 34 analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the
decision forecast the Bank of Korea would hold interest rates on
Friday amid recent comments from policymakers regarding positive
improvements in the economy.
