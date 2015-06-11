SEOUL, June 11 South Korea's central bank cut
its policy rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.50 percent
on Thursday to offset any potentially harmful economic effects
from an outbreak of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).
A Bank of Korea media official announced the monetary policy
committee's decision to lower the base rate,
without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
It was the fourth rate cut in less than a year and the
seventh since the current easing cycle began three years ago as
the trade-reliant economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, has
struggled for traction over the past year.
Fifteen out of the 28 analysts surveyed by Reuters had
forecast the central bank would lower the rate to 1.50 percent,
while the rest saw a steady rate.
Nine people have died since the outbreak was first reported
in late May, fuelling public anxiety and hitting spending, with
thousands in quarantine and hundreds of schools closed.
