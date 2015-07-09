SEOUL, July 9 South Korea's central bank kept
the policy interest rate steady at a record low of 1.50 percent
on Thursday, in a widely expected decision after the central
bank lowered rates in June to pre-emptively combat an outbreak
of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome.
A Bank of Korea media official announced the monetary policy
committee's decision to keep the base rate
unchanged without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to
hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All 28 analysts in a Reuters survey forecast no change in
the rate this week. The central bank is due to announce revised
economic forecasts later in the day, and a majority of those
polled projected the growth forecast for this year would be
downgraded.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)