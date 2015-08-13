SEOUL Aug 13 South Korea's central bank kept
interest rates unchanged at 1.50 percent on Thursday, as
expected, as it assesses the effect of previous policy easing on
the struggling economy and waits for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
start raising rates.
A Bank of Korea media official did not elaborate on the
monetary policy committee's decision to keep the base rate
steady. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news
conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
All 27 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast the central bank
would hold rates steady this week while a majority of analysts
said interest rates would remain at the current level until the
end of the year.
(Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim
Coghill)