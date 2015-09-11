SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's central bank kept
its policy interest rate steady on Friday, a widely expected
decision as it assesses the effects of its two rate cuts this
year, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on raising
rates.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its
base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, a media
official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due
to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).
Thirty out of the 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters had
forecast no rate change on Friday. A majority of those surveyed
saw the Bank of Korea standing pat for the time being, whereas a
third predicted another rate cut this year.
