SEOUL, Sept 11 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate steady on Friday, a widely expected decision as it assesses the effects of its two rate cuts this year, as well as the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on raising rates.

The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

Thirty out of the 31 analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast no rate change on Friday. A majority of those surveyed saw the Bank of Korea standing pat for the time being, whereas a third predicted another rate cut this year. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)