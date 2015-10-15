UPDATE 1-BOJ's Kuroda: Not thinking now about how to change BOJ's policy mix
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
SEOUL Oct 15 South Korea's central bank kept its policy interest rate unchanged for a fourth straight month on Thursday, a widely expected decision as it aims to assess the recent signs of recovering domestic demand.
The Bank of Korea's monetary policy committee left its base rate unchanged at a record-low 1.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 am (0220 GMT).
All but three out of the 29 analysts surveyed by Reuters had correctly forecast Thursday's on-hold stance, while the three saw a cut. Fourteen of the 29 analysts in the same poll, including the three who expected an easing this week, predicted another 25-basis-point cut as soon as November. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* BOJ looks to reduce pace of debt purchases (Adds direct quote, details on BOJ summary of opinions)
HONG KONG, May 9 A former senior Hong Kong official and a billionaire property tycoon arrived in court on Tuesday to appeal against a corruption charge more than two years after they were jailed in one of the city's most high profile corruption cases.