SEOUL, June 9 The Bank of Korea's decision on Thursday to lower the policy rate sooner-than-expected will have a positive effect on the economy, South Korean Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho said.

South Korea's central bank cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to a record-low 1.25 percent, as policy makers looked to push up inflation amid still sluggish exports. (Reporting by Shin-hyung Lee; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)