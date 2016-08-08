* S.Korea soverign rating raised to AA vs AA-minus
* Last upgrade was in September 2015
* Upgrade reflects South Korea's strong record of steady
growth -S&P
SEOUL, Aug 8 Standard and Poor's raised South
Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating to AA from AA-minus
with a stable outlook, underscoring the country's record of
steady economic growth and improved fiscal and monetary
flexibility.
"We expect the rating to remain unchanged over the next two
years. Beyond the outlook horizon, Korea's economic performance
could revert to the mean of other developed economies as Korea's
wealth levels rise further, its labor force ages, and Chinese
growth moderates," it said in a statement on Monday.
The won erased some of its earlier losses against the
dollar on the news and was trading nearly flat at 1,110.8 as of
0435 GMT.
S&P added the South Korean economy remains
"well-diversified" and is not dependent on one industry or
export market.
The country's monetary policy provides strong support for
sustainable economic growth, the ratings agency said, although
high household debt could constrain monetary flexibility.
It noted the chief weaknesses in South Korea's credit
fundamentals remain its contingent liabilities and geopolitical
risks sparked by North Korea, which has persistently engaged in
provocations like missile launches in recent months.
South Korea's finance ministry welcomed the decision, saying
it hopes for the upgrade to contribute to stabilising local
markets amid offshore risks like the recent Brexit vote, a
pending interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and a
slow Chinese economy.
The last time S&P raised South Korea's sovereign rating was
in September last year.
