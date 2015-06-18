(Adds more comments from statement, background)
SEOUL, June 18 Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak in
South Korea is a credit negative for the country as the virus
has weakened consumer sentiment in Asia's fourth-largest
economy.
"The spread of the illness is credit negative for the
sovereign, because it is dampening consumer confidence amid
already-weak domestic demand, threatening to undermine an
incipient recovery in economic growth," said Moody's in a
statement.
"Policy stimulus measures to counter the effect on the
economy could also have credit-negative side effects."
South Korea reported three more deaths on Thursday, bringing
the death toll in the outbreak to 23. The virus has affected 165
patients, more than 6,500 people are in quarantine, and public
fear has seen South Koreans staying home and not spending.
South Korea's finance ministry will make a decision by
end-June on whether to launch a supplementary budget to counter
economic weakness brought on by MERS, which Moody's said would
be likely financed through bond issuances rather than tax hikes.
Moody's said looser monetary policy could inflate
already-high household debt levels, referring to the Bank of
Korea's decision last week to lower its monetary policy rate to
a record low 1.50 percent.
The ratings agency added the effect of MERS may be
relatively short-lived and that the impact of the outbreak may
be limited on the economy.
"Korea has demonstrated its ability to bounce back from
shocks. Its strong fiscal position provides policy space to
tackle and contain the outbreak," the statement said.
"Nevertheless, the return of growth will be more difficult
now because of weak domestic demand and slowing exports."
Moody's affirmed South Korea's Aa3 issuer and senior
unsecured rating and changed the outlook to positive from stable
in April.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)