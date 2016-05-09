SEOUL May 9 South Korea's finance minister said
on Monday capitalising state-run banks is part of the
government's contingency plan to prepare for any shocks that may
occur during the restructuring process.
"It is not favorable that some media are reporting that all
corporate reform is is to capitalise state-run banks, or that
there is conflict between related bodies regarding this issue,"
Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho was quoted as saying in a regular
meeting with his officials. The comments were provided by the
finance ministry.
"I'd like to stress once more that the bank capitalisation
is not to support one company or industry, but it is rather our
contingency plan to pre-emptively prepare for any financial
jitters that may occur during corporate restructuring."
