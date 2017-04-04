SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased to a six-month peak of $375.30 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level of foreign exchange reserves in March was the highest since the all-time high of $377.77 billion in September 2016. The Bank of Korea said the reserves edged up by $1.39 billion in March from $373.91 billion in February as gains in the euro and the yen increased the value of the overall reserves when converted into the dollar. South Korea had the world's eighth largest foreign exchange reserves as of March this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 375.46 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)