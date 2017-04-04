BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $145 million as of may 25 versus $148 million as of may 24
SEOUL, April 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves increased to a six-month peak of $375.30 billion in March from a month earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday. The level of foreign exchange reserves in March was the highest since the all-time high of $377.77 billion in September 2016. The Bank of Korea said the reserves edged up by $1.39 billion in March from $373.91 billion in February as gains in the euro and the yen increased the value of the overall reserves when converted into the dollar. South Korea had the world's eighth largest foreign exchange reserves as of March this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 375.46 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim)
May 26 Soft drink maker PepsiCo Inc is in talks to acquire All Market Inc, the owner of coconut water brand Vita Coco, whose celebrity investors include Madonna and Matthew McConaughey, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.