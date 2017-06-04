SEOUL, June 5 South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose for a third consecutive month to a record high of $378.46 billion in May, as a broad decline in the U.S. currency boosted the dollar value of other currencies in its portfolio, the central bank said on Monday. In April, forex reserves were at $376.57 billion. Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea rose by $1.89 billion in May. The Bank of Korea attributed the rise to gains from reserve portfolio management as well as a broad decline in the greenback, boosting the value of other currencies in its reserves when converted into dollars. The central bank does not provide breakdowns of its currency reserves. South Korea had the world's eighth largest foreign exchange reserves as of April this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct 378.46 376.57 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)