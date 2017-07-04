South Korea end-June reserves rise for 4th month, hitting record high

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign exchange reserves in June rose to $380.57 billion, hitting a record high after rising for four months in a row, the central bank said on Wednesday. Foreign exchange reserves in total held by the Bank of Korea rose by $2.11 billion in June, up from $378.46 billion in May. The BOK said the rise was mainly led by gains from reserve portfolio management mainly along with an increase in value of other currencies in its reserves when converted into dollars. As of the end June, 92.6 percent of the country's foreign reserves were in the form of securities, the BOK's data showed. The central bank does not provide breakdowns of its currency reserves. South Korea had the world's ninth largest foreign exchange reserves as of May this year. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded): June May April March Feb Jan Dec Nov 380.57 378.46 376.57 375.30 373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 (Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)