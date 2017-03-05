SEOUL, March 6 South Korea's foreign exchange
reserves edged down to $373.91 billion in February from a
three-month high a month earlier, the central bank said on
Monday.
The Bank of Korea said the reserves declined by $130 million
in February from $374.04 billion in January as declines in the
pound and the euro reduced the value of assets held in those
currencies when converted into the dollar.
South Korea had the world's eighth-largest foreign exchange
reserves as of February this year.
South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at month-end, rounded):
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept August July
373.91 374.04 371.10 371.99 375.17 377.77 375.46 371.38
