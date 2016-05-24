SEOUL May 24 South Korea's finance minister
said on Tuesday financial support for two state-run banks most
exposed to troubled shipbuilders and shippers will be provided
through both direct fiscal support and indirect liquidity via a
fund.
"We have had developments in talks where it was agreed there
would be a policy mix with government money and central bank
efforts to support the state-run banks with direct support and
indirect capital through a fund," said Minister of Strategy and
Finance Yoo Il-ho to top ministry officials during a regular
meeting. The comments were provided by the finance ministry.
The government, Bank of Korea and other related bodies are
in talks to support the state-run banks propping up shipyards
and shippers. They plan to announce details by end-June to
ensure the banks do not run into a credit crunch.
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)